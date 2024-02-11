Blue Ivy Carter and Sister Rumi Make Rare Public Appearance at 2024 Super Bowl With Dad Jay-Z

The Carter girls looked like they were having the time of their lives while attending the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, in Las Vegas.

Blue Ivy Carter and her younger sister, Rumi Carter, hung out on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. They were accompanied by their famous dad, Jay-Z, who snapped photos as they all enjoyed the pregame festivities.

