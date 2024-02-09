Taylor Swift avoided a major mishap when recovered after almost falling off stage during her concert in Tokyo, Japan, during the Eras tour on Friday, February 9.

While performing her third show at Tokyo Dome, Taylor, 34, lost her footing when she walked down a set of stairs on her Folklore cabin. She visibly stumbled in her long dress and managed to catch herself before she potentially took a serious fall, which was captured in videos shared via social media.

“My life flashed before my eyes,” the “August” singer told the crowd with a laugh while acknowledging the incident. “It’s all good, everything’s fine, everything’s great. I’m just so happy that I didn’t fall.”

Shortly after the clip started circulating online, several Swifties took to X to express how happy they were that she didn’t fall and credited her safety harness for keeping her safe. “I’m really glad that she wears that safety harness strap because if she didn’t have it and she lost her balance just a little more that could [have] ended in a nasty fall,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “Laugh aside but that’s actually so dangerous.”

The first few shows of the tour in 2024 have included other mishaps, including Taylor confusing fans when she shared her plans to perform new tracks during the surprise song section of the concert on Thursday. February 8.

“This is something that I love about the Eras tour so much,” the “Karma” singer told the crowd while introducing the surprise song portion of the night. “I really have been trying to challenge myself to play songs that I’ve either never performed live or definitely haven’t done on this tour, so I have selected two brand new songs I’ve never performed.”

The audience quickly burst into loud cheers, and many people seemingly assumed that Taylor was going to perform songs off of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. However, she quickly clarified the comment and revealed she would not be singing songs from the new album.

“Not on a new album! Not brand new,” Taylor said. “I am so sorry that you … I just realized what you thought I said. Like, I haven’t performed them live. They’re brand new live. They are not on the new album. Oh my god. I am so sorry.”

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor noted that the confusion was her “fault,” and said she hoped her fans would be “as excited” by the surprise songs she selected for the evening before she performed “Eyes Open” and “Electric Touch.”

Her shows in Japan come just days after she attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4. Not only did Taylor make history as the first artist to win Album of the Year four times, but she also left fans in shock when she announced her new album will be released in April.

“OK. This is my 13th grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she told the crowd while accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award for her 2022 album, Midnights. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”