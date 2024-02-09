Travis Kelce has a theory on why people love his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift so much.

“The values that we stand for and who we are as people,” Travis, 34, told reporters during a press conference before the Super Bowl on Thursday, February 8, according to a clip shared via X. “We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us.”

The Ohio native added that he and Taylor, 34, “both have just a love for life.”

Travis – who confirmed his romance with the “Love Story” singer in September 2023 – has been asked several questions about their romance as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to play against the San Francisco 49ers in the championship game on Sunday, February 11.

During a press conference on Tuesday, February 6, Travis even poked fun at the public attention surrounding the romance when a reporter promised not to ask about his “girl.” He quipped back, “That’d be a first!”

However, he was also a good sport when asked about their relationship and said he’s learned to “embrace” his new level of fame. “The more you fight it, the more pissed off you might get or more negative you might start thinking,” Travis previously told reporters. “I’m a guy that likes to think about things a positive way and you know what? For a week, why not go through all this craziness and showcase my story, my family and everybody that has gotten me to this point.”

The couple hasn’t been afraid to show their affection for each other since confirming their romance, while Taylor has become a staple at the Chiefs games. Travis even flew to Argentina in November 2023 to see her at the Eras tour, though he wasn’t able to be by her side when she attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

After Taylor made history as the first artist to win Album of the Year four times and shocked fans by announcing her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, Travis showed his support by gushing about his girlfriend at a press conference.

“She’s unbelievable,” he told reporters on Monday, February 5. “She’s rewriting the history books herself.”

The professional athlete also teased that he has heard some of the songs off of her upcoming album, which will be released in April. “I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” he shared during the February 5 press conference. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”