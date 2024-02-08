Taylor Swift confused her fans when she revealed she was going to perform brand new songs during her Eras tour concert in Tokyo, Japan, just four days after she announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

While performing her second show at Tokyo Dome on her Eras tour on Thursday, February 8, Taylor, 34, explained that she was going to perform never before heard tracks during the surprise song section of the concert.

“This is something that I love about the Eras tour so much,” she told the crowd. “I really have been trying to challenge myself to play songs that I’ve either never performed live or definitely haven’t done on this tour, so I have selected two brand new songs I’ve never performed.”

The crowd quickly burst into applause, with many assuming that the “Fearless” singer was going to perform songs off of The Tortured Poets Department. However, Taylor quickly set the record straight by clarifying the comment.

“Not on a new album! Not brand new,” she said. “I am so sorry that you … I just realized what you thought I said. Like, I haven’t performed them live. They’re brand new live. They are not on the new album. Oh my god. I am so sorry.”

Taylor then said the confusion was “all [her] fault,” though said she hoped the crowd would be “as excited” by the surprise songs she selected for the evening.

While the crowd didn’t get to hear any of the new songs featured on the upcoming album, they did get to watch Taylor perform “Eyes Open” and “Electric Touch.” The concert marked the second show Taylor performed during the 2024 portion of the Eras tour, which came after she took a brief hiatus at the end of 2023.

Taylor traveled to Japan shortly after she attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4, where she made history as the first artist to win Album of the Year four times. Additionally, the “When Emma Falls In Love” singer left fans in shock when she announced that her 11th studio album will be released in April.

“OK. This is my 13th grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” Taylor said while accepting the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Midnights. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

Following the announcement, Taylor took to Instagram to debut the cover art. “All’s fair in love and poetry …” she captioned the sultry black and white photo that captured her in bed.

While the “Enchanted” singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, couldn’t make it to the awards show, he confirmed he heard the album during a press conference on Monday, February 5. “I have heard some of it, yes. And it is unbelievable,” he told reporters at the time. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”