Yikes! Bachelorette star Hannah Brown “liked” a shady quote about Peter Weber that said he isn’t a “real man.” The words came from the pilot’s ex-fiancé, Hannah Ann Sluss, during the explosive finale on March 10. The reality pair got engaged during the last rose ceremony in Australia, but then broke up after filming when Peter revealed that his feelings weren’t as strong as hers.

“If you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” the 23-year-old told the Bachelor Nation stud, 28, when they reunited on After the Final Rose. The quote was originally posted by E! News before it was shared by a Bachelorette fan account on Instagram where Hannah B. gave it a big thumbs up.

Hannah Ann dropped a shocking bombshell on ATFR that involved the pilot’s ex. She explained that Peter allowed “three women” into their relationship because he was still in love with runner-up Madison Prewett and wanted to reach out to Hannah B. for “closure.”

Although the former leading lady of season 15 has been hush-hush during the last few weeks of the season, she hilariously showed her support for the model on Twitter. “Hannah is a great name and roll tide,” she wrote during the early hours of March 11.

Hannah is a great name and roll tide. #TheBachelorFinale — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) March 11, 2020

Hannah Ann experienced a lot of heartbreak, and she did not let Peter off the hook when they sat down together. “Words are powerful. Either you don’t think about what you say or you don’t understand the impact your words have on people. So, which is it?” the Knoxville native pressed the leading man. “You told me things that kept me with you.”

From feeling like he “downplayed” the situation with Madi, who eliminated herself before decision day, to “taking away” her first engagement, Hannah Ann felt “blindsided” by their split. “The most hurtful part is that you didn’t respect me enough to just have that open conversation with me,” she added.

As for Peter and Madison, who later reconnected after his breakup from his short-lived fiancé, they are dating but taking things “one day at a time.” The pair seem rocky at the moment and have a very strained relationship with the Weber family, but they’re determined to see if love can conquer all.

The Bachelor finale definitely didn’t disappoint. We can’t wait to see what’s next!