‘Bachelor’ Fans Think Matt James and Heather Martin Might Be Dating After the Show! See Clues

Bachelor fans think Matt James and Heather Martin might be dating following season 25 of the reality TV series — and the evidence is pretty convincing!

As viewers know, the other contestants weren’t entirely thrilled about Heather showing up in week 6. After all, not only did the California native already compete on Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor, but Heather kind of, sort of had an upper hand with Matt.

While it’s not entirely clear whether or not the pair met prior to her arrival at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Heather and Matt are both friends with season 15 Bachelorette Hannah Brown. In fact, Hannah spent a lot of quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic living with Matt and her Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron. Ultimately, the other women vying for Matt’s love felt as though Heather had an unfair advantage.

By week 7, Matt sent her home. *Warning: spoiler alert.* According to Reality Steve, the season 25 winner of The Bachelor is Rachael Kirkconnell. However, following the controversy surrounding her past racist behavior, she and Matt are “no longer together,” a source told Life & Style in February.

The North Carolina native broke up with Rachael “due to the backlash,” the insider added. “At the end of the day, he cared more about protecting himself, supporting his friend Rachel Lindsay and speaking out against the franchise. Rachael can’t wait until she can finally share her side of the story once the finale airs.”

With Rachael out of the picture, fans began to investigate Matt’s whereabouts following the show. Moreover, people found it odd that Heather was basically edited out of the entire Women Tell All special, which aired on Monday, March 1.

Of course, with The Bachelor still airing, Matt and Heather can’t contractually confirm they’re dating … but that doesn’t mean we can’t do some sleuthing, right?

Scroll through the gallery below to see the clues Matt James and Heather Martin are dating.