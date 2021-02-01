Is all of the drama on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor entertaining? Absolutely! However, sometimes it’s just easier to enjoy when you already know what’s going to happen. Thankfully, popular blogger Reality Steve has provided major spoilers about the leading man’s final four, final two and even who Matt ends up with. To learn more, keep reading.

Who’s in Matt James’ final four?

The final four contestants vying for the North Carolina native’s love will be Serena Pitt, Bri Springs, Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell. All of the contestants will be lucky enough to experience hometown dates with Matt, as well … sort of, anyway.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hometown dates on The Bachelor will be conducted the same way as Tayshia Adams‘ season of The Bachelorette, meaning families will be traveling to the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort.

Who’s in Matt James’ final two?

Sadly, after hometown dates, the former college football player sends Serena home. Later, following overnight dates, Bri gets eliminated. In the end, Matt will choose between Michelle and Rachael. While Rachael started her journey on The Bachelor in episode 1, which aired on Monday, January 4, Michelle came in during episode 5.

“We got a record number of submissions. We couldn’t fit everyone in night one, and we had some really interesting girls,” ABC executive Robert Mills told Variety of the network’s decision to bring in more contestants. “These were women that we had already met with. It was decided pretty much before filming began [that they would join later]. It was good to throw them in the mix. It wasn’t just to shake things up.”

Who does Matt James end up with?

“Matt chose Rachael and is still with her,” Reality Steve reported. Even so, the Bachelor Nation expert isn’t positive if the pair leaves the show engaged or just committed to dating. In previous seasons, plenty of Bachelors have left the series without proposing — including the very first season starring Alex Michael in 2002.

Be sure to tune in to new episodes of The Bachelor on ABC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET.