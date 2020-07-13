Cha-ching! Brad Womack amassed a large net worth after two stints as the Bachelor and becoming a booming restaurateur. See how the reality star turned bar owner makes his money below.

The Texas resident is worth about $500,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He first appeared on season 11 of The Bachelor as a 34-year-old winemaker back in 2007. He did not get engaged during the finale nor continue dating either of his finalists — DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft. He said he simply didn’t feel a strong enough connection and left as a single man.

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN

He became the leading man again four years later during season 15, in which he got engaged to Emily Maynard. The pair sadly split eight months later. Although he was unlucky in the love department, two starring gigs on the dating franchise equaled a big payday.

Author Amy Kaufman dished that it’s now “incredibly rare for [a Bachelor lead] to make less than six figures” in her book Bachelor Nation. However, Season 20 lead Ben Higgins said it’s more common for the rate to mirror your real-life salary.

“They really just match whatever you’d be making in the real world during the months that it tapes. And then you have the experience that kind of pays for the rest,” he explained. “You don’t do The Bachelor to make money, I will say that.”

ABC/Mark Wessels

Brad could not cash in the same way Bachelors and Bachelorettes do these days because of the lack of social media at the time. Influencer marketing and those types of opportunities didn’t exist quite yet when he took the reins in 2007. For the most part, Brad still lives an extremely low-key life out of the spotlight and does not appear to be on any social media platform.

However, he found his niche with Carmack Concepts, an Austin-based restaurant and bar group that he founded with his twin brother, Chad Womack, and pal Jason Carrier. They own the Dizzy Rooster and Chuggin’ Monkey in Austin along with Dogwood locations in Austin, Rock Rose and Nashville.

“We had so much blind ambition that we just worked and worked and worked,” Brad told the Austin Business Journal in 2016. He added his brother “always wanted” to own a bar, which helped propel their vision.

Keep killing it, dude!