Bachelor Nation Leads Who Found Love Outside of the Dating Show: Ben Higgins and More

Finding love outside of The Bachelor universe is possible … just ask these leads!

After a few tumultuous romances with her former contestants, including Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown is all loved up with Adam Woolard. The two were romantically linked in January 2021 after her time on the ABC show’s 15th season.

“He knows himself and I think that’s the biggest thing,” Hannah gushed over her man during an interview with People magazine in November 2021. “He’s very confident in what he deserves and what he wants to give someone else. He’s genuine and he’s truly one of the best humans I’ve ever met. And he is so cute!”

She’s not the only one who has moved on from the Bachelor Nation dating pool. The Bachelor season 20 star Ben Higgins tied the knot with Jessica Clarke in November 2021. After becoming husband and wife, Jessica spoke to Us Weekly about life as newlyweds, noting that married life is “so fun.”

“I feel like we’ve always been this way when we were dating but it’s not like we haven’t had arguments or discussions since we’ve gotten back,” she shared in December 2021, referring to the honeymoon stage of their romance. “We definitely are back into real life and being a married couple, but we’re able to resolve [the arguments] really well. … We definitely are in the honeymoon phase because we just laugh a lot together and have a lot of fun.”

Ben, for his part, hasn’t stopped sharing wedding photos since their romantic ceremony.

“This picture is the start of a plethora of wedding pics, so block me if you don’t want to see the love parade on your feeds,” he captioned a January 2022 Instagram photo. “Thought I would start with this one because it captures the first look at my wife on our wedding day. She’s unreal beautiful. We still talk about our wedding weekend almost everyday, we have never felt so loved and supported.”

