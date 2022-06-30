Courtney Robertson has come a long way from winning Ben Flajnik‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelor in 2012. Ten years later, she’s married to the love of her life, and they share two beautiful children together. But that doesn’t mean she has given up slipping into sexy swimwear.

The brunette beauty was the infamous villain of Ben’s season, going to whatever lengths needed to capture his attention. First it was stripping down naked and going skinny dipping with Ben in Puerto Rico. But she upped the ante on a group date in Panama when the ladies had to dress in traditional garb that included a beaded top. Courtney took off her bikini from underneath and sure got Ben’s attention with the see-through NSFW look she proudly displayed.

While Courtney won Ben’s final rose and the two got engaged at the end of his season, they had already split and got back together before their After the Final Rose special aired. The couple soon called it quits for good in October 2012.

In Courtney’s bikini photos, she stuck around Los Angeles for several years following her fame on The Bachelor, where she loved sunning herself at Santa Monica Beach and hanging out with gal pals. But the realtor finally found her Mr. Right with hunky Phoenix, Arizona-based lawyer Humberto Preciado.

She met the attorney online in 2019, when he liked some of her Instagram photos and Courtney slid into his DMs after checking out his page and liking what she saw. After a few days of chatting, they met in person for a date and sparks flew. The couple got engaged the same year, while finding out they were expecting their first child together.

“I truly never believed in ‘when you know you know’ until I met Humberto,” she told People. “It’s all been so seamless. Before I met him, I was at the point where I started to lose hope. But he’s been everything I ever dreamt of. And I’m so glad we waited to find each other.”

Courtney and Humberto welcomed their son, Joaquin Ramon, in June 2020. Four months later, the pair wed in an intimate ceremony in Sedona, Arizona. The couple added to their family with the birth of daughter Paloma Ruby in November 2021. While she’s a busy mom of two now who lives her life far away from TV cameras, Courtney still slips into a bikini every now and then!

See Courtney’s most dazzling bikini photos below.