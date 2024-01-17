Amid rumors that ABC won’t renew Bachelor in Paradise for a new season because of low ratings, Ben Higgins — a franchise fan fave, though he never starred on the spinoff — is coming to its defense. “I don’t think it should go down the path of Bachelor Pad, where it came and went and we never talked about it again,” says the entrepreneur, who recently invested in Caliwater. “It’s too iconic and has too many good things happening!” Here, the former Bachelor, 34, tells Life & Style’s Lindsay Hoffman about starting a family with his wife of two years, Jessica Clarke, advice for new Bachelor Joey Graziadei, and the celebrity who left him starstruck.

Is it true The Golden Bachelor was such a hit they’re talking about replacing Bachelor in Paradise with it?

BH: I know as much as you do! I don’t think it would hurt to pause and regather new talent and people we’re rooting for and then reintroduce Bachelor in Paradise. A little time away could be good. My podcast [Almost Famous] co-host [Ashley Iaconetti] got married from the show [to Jared Haibon], and one of my best friends [bartender Wells Adams] is a huge part of it, so I want to see it succeed.

You attended Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s wedding. What did you think of that show?

BH: The franchise needed a boost, and I think The Golden Bachelor did that.

What advice have you given Joey?

BH: To enjoy it. He’s a fairly serious guy, and he wants to walk through the experience with authenticity, and that’s incredible, but then it can be hard to have fun with it. I hope he can find some joy in those moments. Rumor has it he’s the best-looking Bachelor of all time, and I can’t disagree. He’s a stud.

Would you do another reality show?

BH: It would have to be the right show. I don’t want to leave home for three months anymore, and I don’t think my wife or dog would like that very much.

How’s married life?

BH: Spectacular. My wife is the most loving, caring wife, and I hope she would say the same about me as a husband.

How did you celebrate your recent two-year anniversary?

BH: We went out to a great dinner at one of my new restaurants in Denver. We like to reminisce on the year and do a check-in. What am I doing right as a partner, what can I work on? It’s a very safe space for us to speak to that.

Where did you learn to check in?

BH: We’ve done couples therapy — not to save our marriage but to keep our marriage healthy and keep us communicating well. It allowed us to get some insight into the right questions to ask.

What’s next for you?

BH: Starting a family. God willing, two kids. That would be awesome!

You’ll also be facing off against other stars at the 2024 HGV Tournament of Champions in Orlando.

BH: It’s so fun for me. Last year, Chris Lane [who’s wed to Ben’s ex, Lauren Bushnell] entered the mix. There’s history between us, but it was great getting to know him better. But mainly I want to crush Wells.

What emoji do you use the most?

BH: The winky smiley face, because I text my wife that a lot.

What TV show have you binged?

BH: The Fall of the House of Usher on Netflix. It was intense. But my wife and I have been on a Seinfeld spree. So every night before bed, we watch Seinfeld. We say it cleanses our palate.

What’s your guilty pleasure?

BH: Chips of all kinds.

Who’s made you the most starstruck?

BH: Morgan Freeman. It was at Live with Kelly and Michael. He was walking down the hallway toward me, and he stopped and said hello. I don’t know if he knew who I was, but I couldn’t speak.