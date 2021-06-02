Back on! Bachelor star Matt James and season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell are “in love again” following their split earlier this year, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They decided to give their relationship another shot, and it seems to have worked.”

“They’re in a really good place right now. I wouldn’t rule that proposal out just yet,” teases the insider about the Bachelor Nation couple, adding, “It wasn’t easy.”

Craig Sjodin/ABC

The reality TV duo has been on an “ongoing journey” to “make it work as a couple.” Rachael, 24, went through “intense sensitivity training” and the pair dove into “couples therapy” together.

Matt, 29, chose Rachael during the finale of his season, but they did not get engaged. The real estate analyst broke things off shortly amid the Georgia native’s racist social media controversy earlier this year.

The Bachelor contestant was accused via TikTok of mistreating a girl during high school for “liking Black guys.” Another video on the platform alleged Rachael “liked” a slew of racist Instagram posts, including one that featured the Confederate flag. Then, a photo began circulating of the graphic designer attending an “Old South” Antebellum-themed fraternity party in 2018. She released a written apology via Instagram on February 11.

“I hear you, and I’m here to say I was wrong,” part of Rachael’s post read. “At one point, I didn’t recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them. My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. They are not acceptable or OK in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist.”

She added, “I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended. I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it is no one’s responsibility to educate me.”

The leading man stood by his decision to end their relationship when they appeared together on After the Final Rose in March. However, soon after, the exes began getting photographed hanging out together around the country. They confirmed they were back together in early May.

“Matt felt a ton of pressure to stick to his guns and make the clean break from Rachael, who he pretty much dumped on national television during the reunion special. It was humiliating for Rachael, but she wasn’t ready to give up on what they had built,” says the insider. “The work she put in really convinced Matt that she was willing to understand the difficult and complicated racial issues. Rachael was stronger than he thought.”

It looks like the future is bright for Matt and Rachael!