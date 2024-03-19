Fans of The Bachelor will see a familiar face on season 22 of American Idol. Juan Pablo Galavis, who starred on the dating show in 2014, will be back on ABC to support his daughter, Camila Galavis, as she auditions for the singing competition on the March 24, 2024, episode.

Who Is Camila Galavis?

Camila Galavis is the daughter of Juan Pablo Galavis and his former girlfriend, Venezuelan actress Carla Rodríguez. She was born on February 14, 2009, making her 14 years old when she tried out for American Idol and 15 years old by the time of her audition’s premiere in March 2024.

The teenager lives in Florida and is an aspiring singer.

Although her parents never got married, they have maintained a close and amicable coparenting relationship since their split in 2010. “[They] are coparents and have a great relationship,” Us Weekly previously reported. “[Carla] comes to some of Juan Pablo’s family functions with Camila.”

Camila appears to be close with both of her parents, based on social media activity. She has a public Instagram account (@camila_galavis), as well as a private account (@galavispriv).

Music runs in Camila’s blood, as Juan Pablo worked with recording artist Daniel Morales, known as Danny Moon, starting in 2016. The former reality television star helped with the success of Daniel’s hit song “Me Rehúso,” which led to the artist inking a major record label deal.

When Was Juan Pablo Galavis on ‘The Bachelor’?

Juan Pablo was the lead for season 18 of The Bachelor, which aired at the beginning of 2014. Camila was just four years old when the season was filmed.

However, the former professional soccer player’s journey to find love on television actually began on season 9 of The Bachelorette in 2013. He was a contestant on Desiree Hartsock’s season but got eliminated during week six.

What Happened on Juan Pablo Galavis’ Season of ‘The Bachelor’?

Juan Pablo is known as one of the most controversial Bachelor leads for the way he handled some of his breakups, particularly with Andi Dorfman and Clare Crawley.

The New York native chose Nikki Ferrell at the final rose ceremony but chose not to propose because he wasn’t “100 percent” sure he was ready for an engagement. The two left the show as a couple and confirmed they were still together when the season finale aired in March 2014.

However, Juan Pablo had yet to express feelings of “love” for Nikki at that point. Despite his controversies, she defended their relationship and they continued dating until October 2014.

What Happened to Juan Pablo Galavis After ‘The Bachelor’?

Although Juan Pablo did not find lasting love on the show, he began dating Osmariel Villalobos, a Venezuelan model and television host, in 2016. They got married in August 2017.

However, the two split after less than two years of marriage in 2019.

When Clare, who was Juan Pablo’s runner-up on The Bachelor, was named the lead of The Bachelorette in 2020, he took to social media to slam the promo for her season of the show. The teaser was set to the tune of Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” which paid homage to Clare telling Juan Pablo that she wanted “respect” from him during their iconic breakup scene.

“Interesting PROMO of @Clare_Crawley and the season of @BacheloretteABC, 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan,” he wrote at the time. “Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?”