The perfect cast! Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are starring in the movie Anyone But You together, and fans can’t get enough of the actors’ chemistry.

Since the duo jetted to Australia in early 2023 to start filming the forthcoming flick, internet users have been shipping the pair on and off the screen. Not to mention, some pretty steamy photos of them on set have been released online.

What can fans expect when Anyone But You premieres? Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Who Is Starring in ‘Anyone But You’?

Other than Sydney and Glen, the movie’s cast includes Dermot Mulroney, Rachel Griffiths, Michelle Hurd, Bryan Brown, Darren Barnet, Hadley Robinson and rapper DaTa.

What Is ‘Anyone But You’ About?

Details about the Will Gluck-directed film have been kept under wraps so far.

“Just know the movie is going to be so much fun. It is so funny. And it gives love, it gives humor, it gives sex,” Sydney teased to Entertainment Tonight in March 2023, while teasing the movie. “It gives all the great things that make a movie. And we want to bring back the good ‘ol rom-coms with Will Gluck, and we’re having a great time doing it.”

When Will ‘Anyone But You’ Be Released?

There is no premiere date for the movie just yet. However, CinemaCon attendees got a first look at the movie in April 2023, when Sydney and Glen took the stage to introduce the film. At the time, the stars noted that production on the film had finished “hours ago in Sydney, Australia,” according to People.

“As you could probably guess, this movie’s about two people that hate each other. Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare,” Glen joked at the time, noting that the Euphoria star plays an “a–hole” in the film. “What better place to put a nightmare and an a–hole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?”

The pair showed off their real-life chemistry by throwing playful digs at each other on stage. At one point, Sydney called her costar as Top Gun, in reference to his role as Jake “Hangman” Seresin in the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.

“I love when she calls me that,” he hit back.