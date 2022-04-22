Darren Barnet became a teen heartthrob through his character in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever and the actor is quickly getting more attention through various projects and films. He also won over the hearts of more mature women, too, considering he’s 30-years-old who just plays a teen.

The Florida native plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Never Have I Ever, which is dropping its third season this summer. You have probably seen Darren in other Netflix movies like the Christmas romantic comedy Love Hard, which also stars Vampire Diaries alum Nina Dobrev.

“Missing Vancouver and being matchers with these beautiful people on Canadian Thanksgiving while cruising on a boat,” the actor captioned his March 2021 selfie with his Love Hard costars.

He’s the middle child of two sisters and is also a fun-cle! Although he’s a rising star, Darren is extremely family oriented.

Keep reading to learn more about Darren Barnet!

Darren Barnet Has a Girlfriend

Sorry ladies, he’s off the market! Although he’s rather quiet about his relationship, Darren periodically posts his girlfriend, Mikaela Mehrizi Hoover. There’s no definitive timeline of their relationship, however, Mikaela also played a role in Love Hard, so it’s likely that the two met on set.

“Happy birthday, love. Today is for you,” the actor captioned his birthday tribute to his lady in July 2021.

The pair made their red carpet debut during the Suicide Squad 2 premiere while he supported her in her role as Camila in the Marvel film.

Darren Barnet is Proud of His Heritage

Darren is Japanese American and is proud of where he comes from. However, he had a hard time fitting in with his peers during his childhood. Being multi-ethnic, the actor felt like he wasn’t “Asian enough” or “white enough,” even while portraying some of his characters.

“I felt like I couldn’t fit in anywhere,” he revealed to Teen Vogue in August 2021. “Even coming into acting, I never really thought about leaning into my Japanese heritage because there’s this feeling I have that I’m not Asian enough to do it,” he added. “And I felt like if I was cast as a distinctly Asian character, there’d be controversy around that.”

Darren Barnet is Victoria’s Secrets First Male Model

In April 2022, Darren announced that he was a brand ambassador for Victoria Secret’s new gender free collection, making him the brand’s first ever male model.

“I am beyond excited to share some of these new styles, but I am even more grateful that I can be a part of a good cause,” he captioned his April 20, 2022, announcement. “I wish mental health was more of a focus when I was a teenager, and my hope is that we can reach those young adults who need to be heard and supported most.”

Darren Barnet Has a Close Relationship With His Mom

The Netflix star claimed that his mom instilled hard work in him, even when he was a teenager in high school. He posts a sweet tribute to his number one lady on Mother’s Day and TBH it makes us swoon over him even more!

“Here are some photos from last Mother’s Day and also from the @neverhaveiever wrap party where I took you as my date and we danced the night away,” he captioned his May 2020 Instagram post that featured a series of mom content. “Actually, if I remember correctly, I had to take a break and you kept breaking it down with my cast mates.”

Daren Barnet is a Festival King

According to his Instagram posts, Daren enjoys going to festivals during his free time. He attended Paris Hilton’s Coachella afterparty, Neon Carnival in 2022 and also went to Outside Lands in October 2021.