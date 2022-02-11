Going strong! Shaun White and Nina Dobrev began dating in April 2020 — and the A-list couple has been inseparable ever since. To learn more about the Olympic snowboarder and The Vampire Diaries actress’ relationship, keep reading.

How did Shaun White and Nina Dobrev meet?

The San Diego, California native and the Degrassi alum met at an event in Florida in 2019. While Shaun and Nina began dating in April 2020, they didn’t become Instagram official until May of that year.

Are Shaun White and Nina Dobrev engaged?

No … not yet! However, fans are convinced the gold medalist is going to pop the question any day now.

While competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Shaun spent a lot of time on TikTok interacting with fans. In a February 6 post, he revealed that Nina wasn’t able to attend the games due to COVID-19 restrictions.

That said, the Sofia, Bulgaria, native made sure to support her beau from a distance! “I have been finding these pictures. Nina hid all these [photos] in my bag and in my shoes and in my carry-on and my overnight case with pictures of friends and family,” Shaun explained. “Everyone back home with little notes letting me know that they’re cheering me on from afar, which is really great … I miss everyone and I want to say hi, thanks for the support and I will see you all soon … Miss you guys. I’ll be home soon.”

On the eve of Shaun’s last-ever Olympic competition, Nina took to Instagram to give the athlete a special shout-out. “Did I mention I already won the gold with you? Show ’em how it’s done, you f–king stud,” she sweetly captioned a photo of the pair hitting the slopes.

Of course, fans took it as an opportunity to urge Shaun to propose! “Please get married,” one user commented. “Time for a ring,” added another.

Although Shaun ended up placing in fourth, Nina was still incredibly proud of him. The Love Hard star was front-and-center while Shaun’s family congratulated him via video call.

Who did Shaun White and Nina Dobrev date before each other?

Nina’s most notable public relationship was with her Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder. The couple dated from 2010 to 2013. As for Shaun, he and singer Sarah Barthel dated from 2013 to 2018.