Hey there, roomie! Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have taken a huge step in their relationship. The loved-up couple, who began dating in early 2020, purchased their first home together: a 3,793-square-foot mansion in the Hollywood Hills that cost $4.3 million.

“Nina and Shaun have been serious for a long time, so it makes sense that they’re moving in together,” a source exclusively tell Life & Style. “They can’t wait to turn this into their dream home, with the help of a designer. This is a huge step for them, and friends are just waiting for Shaun to propose now.”