It pays to be the greatest snowboarder of all time! Shaun White is a five-time Olympian with three gold medals to his name. He also became an icon in action sports by winning the most gold medals of all-time in the ESPN X Games. With his many endorsements and iconic snowboarding legacy, Shaun is worth a whopping $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Snowboarding had first been introduced as an Olympic sport at the 1998 Nagano games and had quickly become one of the most exciting and highly anticipated events. Shaun competed in his first Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy, in 2006, winning gold in the halfpipe. With his long, wild red hair, he earned the nickname “The Flying Tomato.” He was only 19 years old at the time and would become a fixture in the next four Winter Olympics to come.

Shaun took home gold again at the 2010 Vancouver games with such a high score in the halfpipe that he didn’t even need a second run to stand on top of the podium. He finished a disappointing fourth in 2014, not medaling at the Sochi games, but made a thrilling comeback to grab gold again at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, 12 years after taking home gold for the first time. His final Olympic run for gold will take place on February 10, 2022, at the Beijing games, which will also be Shaun’s last professional competitive event.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP/Shutterstock

With his talent, Shaun has been sponsored by athletic companies since the age of seven. But after medaling in every X Games since 2002 and winning his first gold medal in 2006, Forbes magazine estimated that in 2008, he earned $9 million in endorsements alone. In his long career, Shaun has secured endorsement deals with Target, energy drink company Red Bull, American Express and Oakley Inc.

Shaun has bought and sold a number of real estate properties over the years. According to Money magazine, as of 2018 he owned a condo in Park City, Utah, a Malibu home on picturesque Point Dume that he bought for $10.75 million and purchased the home next door, which he rented out at the time for $17,500 a month at the time. That year he also bought a $1.6 million home in the Hollywood Hills.

However, Shaun also offloaded other properties, including a Hollywood Hills mansion he sold to Shark Tank‘s Robert Herjavec for $6.7 million in 2018, and finally sold his East Village penthouse in New York City for $3 million in 2021, after it went on and off the market for several years.

Shaun became a serious ski businessman when in 2016, he purchased a minority stake in Mammoth Resorts with a reported seven-digit investment, according to Money. The company runs California’s Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra Nevada and two Southern California ski resorts, Snow Summit and Bear Mountain, so Shaun has all the practice space he needs close to his Los Angeles area homes.