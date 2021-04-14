Ready, Set, Binge-Watch! Here’s What’s Coming and Going on Netflix in May 2021
Another month, another opportunity to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will be saying goodbye to some amazing titles in May, but don’t fret. You’ll never run out of things to watch! Keeping reading to find out which TV shows and movies are coming and going on Netflix in May.
What’s coming to Netflix in May 2021:
Saturday, May 1:
Dead Again in Tombstone
Green Zone
J.T. LeRoy
Love Happens
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
State of Play
The Darkest Hour
The Whole Truth
Your Highness
Waist Deep
Tuesday, May 4:
Selena: The Series (season 2)
Wednesday, May 5:
The Last Days
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness
Thursday, May 6:
And Tomorrow The Entire World
Jupiter’s Legacy
Milestone
Monster
Saturday, May 8:
Super Me
Wednesday, May 12:
Oxygen
The Upshaws (season 1)
Friday, May 14:
Ferry
The Woman in the Window
Wednesday, May 19:
Who Killed Sara? (season 2)
Thursday, May 20:
Special
Friday, May 21:
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (season 3)
Wednesday, May 26:
The Divine Ponytail
Thursday, May 27:
Eden
Friday, May 28:
Lucifer (season 5B)
The Kominsky Method (season 3)
What’s leaving Netflix in May 2021:
Saturday, May 1:
17 Again
Atomic Puppet (season 1)
Blackfish
Can’t Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
The Green Hornet
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
The Indian in the Cupboard
Japanese Style Originator (season 1)
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom (seasons 1-3)
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
Waiting