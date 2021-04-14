Another month, another opportunity to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will be saying goodbye to some amazing titles in May, but don’t fret. You’ll never run out of things to watch! Keeping reading to find out which TV shows and movies are coming and going on Netflix in May.

This list is ongoing …

What’s coming to Netflix in May 2021:

Saturday, May 1:

Dead Again in Tombstone

Green Zone

J.T. LeRoy

Love Happens

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

State of Play

The Darkest Hour

The Whole Truth

Your Highness

Waist Deep

Tuesday, May 4:

Selena: The Series (season 2)

Wednesday, May 5:

The Last Days

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

Thursday, May 6:

And Tomorrow The Entire World

Jupiter’s Legacy

Milestone

Monster

Saturday, May 8:

Super Me

Wednesday, May 12:

Oxygen

The Upshaws (season 1)

Friday, May 14:

Ferry

The Woman in the Window

Wednesday, May 19:

Who Killed Sara? (season 2)

Thursday, May 20:

Special

Friday, May 21:

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (season 3)

Wednesday, May 26:

The Divine Ponytail

Thursday, May 27:

Eden

Friday, May 28:

Lucifer (season 5B)

The Kominsky Method (season 3)

What’s leaving Netflix in May 2021:

Saturday, May 1:

17 Again

Atomic Puppet (season 1)

Blackfish

Can’t Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

The Green Hornet

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

The Indian in the Cupboard

Japanese Style Originator (season 1)

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom (seasons 1-3)

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

Waiting