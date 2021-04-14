Another month, another opportunity to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will be saying goodbye to some amazing titles in May, but don’t fret. You’ll never run out of things to watch! Keeping reading to find out which TV shows and movies are coming and going on Netflix in May. 

This list is ongoing … 

What’s coming to Netflix in May 2021:

Saturday, May 1: 

Dead Again in Tombstone

Green Zone 

J.T. LeRoy 

Love Happens

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted 

State of Play 

The Darkest Hour 

The Whole Truth 

Your Highness 

Waist Deep 

Tuesday, May 4: 

Selena: The Series (season 2)

Wednesday, May 5: 

The Last Days

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness 

Thursday, May 6: 

And Tomorrow The Entire World 

Jupiter’s Legacy

Milestone 

Monster 

Saturday, May 8: 

Super Me

Wednesday, May 12: 

Oxygen

The Upshaws (season 1)

Friday, May 14: 

Ferry 

The Woman in the Window 

Wednesday, May 19: 

Who Killed Sara? (season 2)

Thursday, May 20: 

Special 

Friday, May 21: 

Army of the Dead 

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (season 3)

Wednesday, May 26: 

The Divine Ponytail

Thursday, May 27: 

Eden

Friday, May 28: 

Lucifer (season 5B)

The Kominsky Method (season 3)

What’s leaving Netflix in May 2021:

Saturday, May 1:

17 Again 

Atomic Puppet (season 1)

Blackfish 

Can’t Hardly Wait 

Den of Thieves 

The Green Hornet 

How to Be a Latin Lover 

I Am Legend 

The Indian in the Cupboard 

Japanese Style Originator (season 1)

Jumping the Broom 

Kingdom (seasons 1-3)

Knock Knock 

Palm Trees in the Snow 

Platoon 

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer 

Waiting 