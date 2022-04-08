Making things official! Scott Disick walked the Kardashians premiere red carpet with Rebecca Donaldson amid their rumored romance on Thursday, April 7.

The Flip it Like Disick star, 38, arrived at the event wearing one of his classic suits while holding hands with the model, 27. Rebecca, for her part, wore a green off-the-shoulder dress with her hair pulled back. She paired the look with black heels and jewels. Their red carpet debut comes days after the pair was spotted out on Tuesday, April 5, in Malibu, California.

Scott’s appeared at the premiere in support of the Kardashian-Jenner family, with whom he seems to be forever linked. He’s also set to appear on the family’s upcoming reality show, which premieres on Thursday, April 14. A source told Life & Style exclusively in November 2021 that his “true feelings” about ex Kourtney Kardashian — with whom he shares three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign — and Travis Barker‘s October 2021 engagement will be featured on the series.

“As Scott is receiving a huge paycheck, all the juicy details are being saved for the series,” the insider added at the time. “It’s part of his contract to remain tight-lipped until around the time the episodes air.”

The source went on to note that the Talentless founder has “made it clear” that he doesn’t want “cameras following his every move.” When the trailer debuted last month, Scott was featured briefly throughout the two-minute-long video.

When it comes to the businessman’s love life, he was briefly linked to Too Hot to Handle star Holly Scarfone. In February, they were first seen going out to dinner together. The next month, they jetted off to Paris together where he and Holly, 23, both shared photos of her in a black lingerie set.

A separate source told Life & Style in November 2021 that Scott was dating “here and there” following his split from Amelia Gray Hamlin earlier that same year. “No one seriously at the moment,” the insider added, noting that he’s “in a slightly better place than when he first heard about the engagement.”

A month later, a third source revealed to Life & Style exclusively that Scott was “trying to find a woman he can settle down with.” They added, “His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore,” noting that Scott hoped to “to find the right girl, marry and have more kids.”

Maybe Rebecca is The One?! Scroll through our gallery to see photos of her and Scott’s red carpet debut.