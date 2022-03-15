Not having it! Scott Disick‘s new fling, Holly Scarfone, shut down fans who suggested the Too Hot to Handle star looks like Kylie Jenner.

“At the end of the day, I’m Holly, I’m not Kylie,” Holly, 23, said during a Monday, March 14, TikTok live, per @notskinnybutnotfat on Instagram. “But she’s amazing. She’s a cool girl, but at the end of the day, come on … I’m my own human.”

The model also made it clear there’s more to her than dating Scott, 38, stating her life’s “not made up by a man.”

Neil Warner/MEGA

The Talentless founder, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian, and Holly sparked romance speculation in February. The twosome dined together at Nobu Malibu on the 24th of that month before jetting off to Paris together in early March.

Scott’s last notable relationship was with model Amelia Gray Hamlin. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star, 20, dated for seven months before calling it quits in September 2021.

Since then, Scott has been “trying to find a woman he can settle down with,” a source previously revealed to Life & Style. “His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore.”

Scott “really thought Amelia could be The One,” the insider noted. “Now he’s back to square one.”

As for Scott’s relationship with Kourtney, 42, the exes are amicable. In fact, the New York native “doesn’t seem to be bothered” that the Poosh.com founder and her fiancé, Travis Barker, want to have a baby, a separate source told Life & Style.

Scott “may not be happy about it, but he’s finally resigned to the fact that there’s no denying Kourtney’s happiness,” the insider assured. Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, went public with their relationship in February 2021 and later got engaged in October that year.

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nine years before calling it quits in 2015. The father of three has also been romantically linked to Sofia Richie, Pia Mia, Bella Banos, Chloe Bartoli, Bella Thorne and more.