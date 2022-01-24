Is it getting hot in here … or is it just the season 3 cast of Netflix‘s Too Hot to Handle? The third installation of the popular reality TV series hit Netflix on Friday, January 19, and fans have been going crazy over the couples, hookups and drama ever since.

Just like in seasons 1 and 2, the cast — Beaux Raymond, Georgia Hassarati, Harry Johnson, Holly Scarfone, Izzy Fairthorne, Jazlyn Holloway, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, Patrick Mullen, Stevan Ditter and Truth — was completely unaware that they were actually on Too Hot to Handle. In fact, all 10 singles thought they were on a series called Pleasure Island. The contestants themselves are from all over the world, including the United States, South Africa, England, Australia and more.

While many aspects of season 3 are similar, the cast was offered double — yes, double! — the money. “I’ve increased the prize fund to $200,000,” Lana, Too Hot to Handle‘s virtual assistant, revealed in the trailer. Of course, deductions to the prize fund are a major possibility.

The Too Hot to Handle rules are as followed: no kissing, no heavy petting, no self-gratification and no sex.

In seasons 1 and 2, breaking the kissing rule cost the cast $3,000 a smooch! As for going all the way? That costs $20,000. If you thought “self-gratification” was harder to monitor, you thought wrong!

“We had producers there 24/7. Not the same producers [around the clock], but people were always on location. Like every TV show, you have medics, you have security guards, you have people who know how to book cars, you have people who can make you a sandwich,” series producer Louise Peet revealed in an April 2020 interview.

“Also, we had to keep an eye on them, didn’t we?” Peet added. “So there was no self-gratification in the middle of the night! That was someone’s job as well.”

As Too Hot to Handle fans know, the cast parties quite a bit, but that doesn’t mean the alcohol is free-flowing! “The cast had access to food and soft drinks all day. If they had alcohol, it would be as part of a party, or a date or a nice evening chilling at the retreat,” Pete assured. “When they had alcohol, it was monitored as ultimately, they were there to develop themselves and their ability to form deeper and more meaningful relationships. We all know that alcohol doesn’t always help us achieve that goal!”

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about the season 3 cast of Too Hot to Handle and which couples are still together today?