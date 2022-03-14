One big, happy blended family … ? Scott Disick “doesn’t seem to be bothered” that ex Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, want to have a baby, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Talentless founder, 38, who dated the Poosh.com founder, 42, on and off from 2006 to 2015, “may not be happy about it, but he’s finally resigned to the fact that there’s no denying Kourtney’s happiness,” adds the insider.

Since going public with their relationship in February 2021, Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Scott, and Travis, 46, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, have sparked pregnancy rumors on a number of occasions. However, the buzz was reignited in a major way after Hulu’s The Kardashians trailer dropped on March 14, wherein the E! alum reveals she and the Blink-182 drummer “want to have a baby.” Moreover, a clip of the couple at the doctor’s office was featured.

“It’s been no secret to anyone who knows Kourtney that she wants a baby with Travis,” the source explains. “They are making it happen. Kourtney would love another little girl and Travis is happy with whatever.”

As for Kourtney’s children, Mason, 12 “thinks it’s weird,” says the insider. Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, on the other hand “are excited about getting a little brother or sister.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the music producer “have been talking about having their own a child for a while now,” the source assures. “I’m surprised she hasn’t already gotten pregnant because I know they’ve been busy trying.”

While it’s clear Kourtney and Travis’ pregnancy journey will be featured in some capacity on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new reality series, the lovebirds have yet to reveal an official timeline for their growing family. The California native “says she wants to be pregnant this year,” the insider notes. “She’s doing the math and keeping her fingers crossed that she’ll deliver her Barker baby by the end of 2022. A Christmas baby would be the best present ever.”

Season 1 of The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on Thursday, April 14. New episodes will be released weekly.

A rep for Scott Disick did not immediately reply to Life & Style‘s request for comment.