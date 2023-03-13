The Euphoria ladies have been making headlines with their red carpet looks since the show premiered in June 2019.

Zendaya maybe be a fashion icon, but she’s not the only star from the HBO series that knows how to bare it all while walking a red carpet. Sydney Sweeney has also become known as one of the most stylish celebrities of our generation. She may love a low-cut gown and showing off some underboob on the rare occasion, but the White Lotus alum has also spoken candidly about having to film nude scenes for the show.

“With [HBO series] the White Lotus, I felt like people were finally recognizing the hard work I’ve been doing. This is something that has bothered me for a while. I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked,” she explained to The Independent in January 2022. “When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

She furthered her point during an interview with Teen Vogue from March 2022, defending her more explicit scenes in the show.

“It’s important to the storyline and the character,” she shared. “There’s a purpose to what that character is going through. That’s the character. We all get naked in real life. We show this character’s life and what they’re going through. Cassie’s body is a different form of communication for her.”

While Zendaya hasn’t had any nude scenes in the show thus far, the former Disney Channel star is no stranger to showing some skin on the red carpet in the name of fashion.

“Fashion has always truly lived in my heart ever since I was very, very young,” she shared at the the 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards while accepting the Visionary Award. “I love clothes and I think it’s so much more than just clothes. I think it’s an art, it’s emotion, it’s feeling — and to me, through clothes, I’ve been able to find myself and be more confident in myself as a young woman growing into my womanhood.”

Zendaya, Sydney and their Euphoria costars are proof of that! Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of the cast’s most revealing red carpet looks.