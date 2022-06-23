They’ve never, ever been happier! The cast of Euphoria is taking over Hollywood one role at a time, but when they’re not filming, the cast loves to share pictures of their vacations with fans. Of course, that includes tons of bikini photos.

Sydney Sweeney, for one, is no stranger to showing off her high-fashion swimsuits while enjoying a tropical location. However, the actress hasn’t always been comfortable in her own skin.

“I had someone tell me once, it was [someone’s] mother, actually … I’m a very active person,” the Handmaid’s Tale star recalled during a February 2022 interview with GQ. “I get hurt; I get bruises; I get cuts. I think I came back from laser tag, and I had rug burns all over my legs because I got really into it. And she sat me up on the counter and told me that no boy will ever love me if I have marks on my body.”

Sydney went on to say that was the moment she realized, “Well, I guess I’m just gonna have to love myself.”

Now, she has tons of adoring fans who can’t help but make TikTok videos with her quotes from the show, and even show tons of support on social media. “It became very memeable,” Sydney shared during a May 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon of her character, Cassie Howard’s bathroom breakdown from Euphoria season 2.

“What’s crazy, though, is this was the first scene we filmed coming back for season 2,” she recalled. “So, we had an entire year and a half break, and then that was the first scene we did.”

Sydney’s not the only HBO star who’s loving their time off from the show. Maude Apatow showed off her bikini-ready body in a series of June 2022 snaps while on vacation in Italy. But how does the actress stay so fit when she’s not writing plays as Lexi Howard on the show?

“I love running, and I use the Nike Running Club app for their guided runs with Coach Blue,” she told Glamour in June 2020. “They have mindful guided runs about being grateful, and I find them very meditative. I’ve been listening to the new Dua Lipa album when I run, and Lady Gaga and BTS have some crazy fast-paced songs that are great for running too.”

Scroll through the gallery to see the cast of Euphoria's best bikini moments.