She’s killing it! Maude Apatow became the breakout star of Euphoria season 2, but when the cameras stop rolling, the actress is showing off her luxurious vacations complete with the dreamiest bikini photos.

Daughter of Hollywood power couple Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, the California native is no stranger to the spotlight. However, once she started to nab leading roles, Maude’s social media follower count started to grow and her real personality shined through. When it comes to keeping her body and mind strong, the HBO actress follows some of her mom’s best self-care tips.

“Let’s say you have perfect makeup and a smoking-hot bod but feel crappy on the inside. You’re just not going to seem beautiful. Feeling good about yourself is the key,” the 17 Again actress told Shape in January 2020 during a joint interview with her eldest daughter. Maude, for her part, told the publication that she uses red lipstick to make herself feel “put together.”

But when it comes to her workouts, Maude is a runner at heart.

“I love running, and I use the Nike Running Club app for their guided runs with Coach Blue,” the King of Staten Island star told Glamour in June 2020. “They have mindful guided runs about being grateful, and I find them very meditative. I’ve been listening to the new Dua Lipa album when I run, and Lady Gaga and BTS have some crazy fast-paced songs that are great for running too.”

No wonder why she has such toned abs, because she runs all the stress away. One thing the actress has been super open about is her ongoing acne struggles.

“I didn’t really use to do anything with my skin; [it] was just kind of good — I got lucky,” Maude told Vogue in February 2022 of her skincare routine. “Then, when I started working and wearing more makeup, [it] got a lot worse, so I needed to come up with a routine; this one I’ve used all through shooting Euphoria and it’s all worked — except this last week when I broke out.”

Since she became a regular on film sets, Maude noted that her skin has gotten “a lot worse.” But, she has been able to “figure out products that don’t make me break out.” Perfect and glowing skin paired with swimsuit snaps? Maude has it all! Scroll through our gallery to see the star’s best bikini pics.