The next generation of Hollywood! Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann‘s youngest daughter, Iris Apatow, is dating Kate Hudson’s eldest son, Ryder Robinson, and the A-list teens are absolutely adorable.

The duo made their relationship Instagram official on Tuesday, February 15, one day after Valentine’s Day. Ryder, 18, shared two photos packing on the PDA with Iris, 19, including a sweet kiss on the cheek while they dined out at a restaurant.

The couple both have famous roots. Iris’ dad, Judd, 54, is a director and her mom, Leslie, 49, is an actress. Her sister, Maude Apatow, is also an actress and is best known for her role as Lexi Howard on HBO’s Euphoria. Maude, 24, also starred alongside Pete Davidson in 2020’s The King of Staten Island, which Judd directed.

As for Ryder, it’s no secret that Kate, 42, is a beloved actress with notable movies like Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Something Borrowed under her belt. Moreover, Ryder’s dad, Chris Robinson, is the founder of the rock band The Black Crowes.

Although it’s unclear when Iris and Ryder started dating, their families are clearly supportive! “Sweets,” Kate commented on her son’s post, along with a pink heart emoji. “So cute,” Maude added with a crying emoji, while Leslie left three red heart emoji.

As it stands, Judd has yet to give Ryder and Iris’ romance his public stamp of approval! That said, the New York native has an incredibly tight bond with both of his daughters.

“My kids are so interesting and hilarious and creative. There’s a lot of energy in our house. No one is sedate. It’s really fun and intense. It spins and spins and spins. We find a way to work and adjust what we do to be around for them,” Judd told Fatherly in a 2020 interview. “We made a point of primarily working in town, sometimes on the block we lived on. I’m so glad they’re such smart, kind girls and are doing well. They’re a riot.”

Kate, too, is all about raving over Ryder! “My heart is filled with love and excitement for your future,” the mother of three wrote via Instagram in January in honor of her eldest son’s 18th birthday. “Ryder you incredible, unique, hilarious, loving human, I love you beyond.”