Pretty in pink … and more pink! Zendaya wore two gorgeous gowns during the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, February 26.

The Euphoria actress, 26, appeared on the red carpet for the SAG Awards in a pale pink Valentino gown. The monochromatic strapless dress featured a corseted bodice and was adorned with rosettes.

She completed her look with colorful Bulgari jewelry — a diamond choker that was adorned with large pink, purple and teal stones and sparkly cuff bracelet. To match the glamour of her ensemble, her hair was chopped into a trendy bob worn in loose curls.

While she arrived in a breathtaking look, Zendaya surprised fans by changing into a second dress during the big night. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star pulled out a Giorgio Armani strapless gown while presenting on stage with Normal People actor Paul Mescal. The color-blocked dress was still predominantly in the same pink hue as her red carpet dress, but it featured a peek-a-boo of blue and a black sequined bustier. She changed her necklace into another statement Bulgari choker.

It wasn’t a big night for Zendaya based on fashion alone. She was also nominated for her first SAG Award — Best Female Actor in a Drama Series — for her role as Rue in Euphoria. The award ultimately went to Jennifer Coolidge for While Lotus. The other nominees in the prestigious category included Ozark’s Julia Garner and Laura Linney.

“The reason I’m an actor is I’m quite empathetic person and what I often do, I take on a lot of other people’s pain and a lot of other people’s stress and fears and anxieties, as well as my own,” Zendaya previously told Entertainment Weekly on February 6, before specifically reflecting on the painful season 2 opening scene where Rue fights with her mother Leslie (Nika King) and sister Gia (Storm Reid) over the location of her drug stash.

“I’m very grateful that I’m in a space where I feel comfortable and safe, and with actors and actresses that I’m obviously very close with,” the California native continued. “After every take, we’re hugging each other, we’re talking through it, we’re embracing, checking in, because obviously it’s like a war zone.”

As far as what pushes her to play this challenging and darker role, the Dune actress wants to connect to people.

“My biggest hope is that people are able to connect to it and those who need to heal and grow with Rue hopefully, by the end of this season, feel that hope and feel that change in her.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Zendaya’s two dresses during the 2023 SAG Awards!