Sydney Sweeney and her Anyone But You costar, Glen Powell, became the subject of affair rumors after the two were spotted looking cozy on several occasions, from filming their movie to walking the red carpet together. Fans, as a result, were immediately worried about the Euphoria star’s relationship status with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino. So, did Sydney cheat on Jonathan with Glen, or is it all just the rumor mill?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Sydney’s relationship status.

Is Sydney Sweeney Still With Her Fiance Jonathan Davino?

The Handmaid’s Tale alum and the restauranteur started dating in 2018, first sparking relationship rumors in October of that year when they were spotted out and about together.

Despite keeping a low profile when it comes to her love life, Sydney was spotted in early 2022 rocking a very telling diamond ring on *that* finger, and Life & Style confirmed that she was engaged that March.

Sydney has not publicly addressed her and Jonathan’s romance.

According to TMZ, the couple are still an item and are living together as of April 2023.

Representatives for Syndey and Glen did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.

Did Sydney Sweeney Cheat on Jonathan Davino With Glen Powell?

Fans started to speculate that there was something going on between the HBO actress and the Top Gun: Maverick actor in March 2023, when photos of the two filming a steamy scene surfaced online. Sydney and Glen were seen on a boat together in the middle of shooting their bikini-clad scene.

Not only that, but the costars also haven’t held back in expressing their appreciation for each other. In a viral video, the pals were seen goofing off, with Glen dipping Sydney into a dance move for the camera while they laughed it off. Shortly afterward, they walked the red carpet premiere looking over-the-moon happy.

One month later, Glen’s girlfriend, Gigi Paris, fueled the cheating rumors after she allegedly unfollowed Sydney on Instagram, per Page Six. Glen and Gigi went public with their relationship in 2021 and have been spotted attending multiple red carpet events together.

Nevertheless, the rumors appear to be baseless, as Sydney is still happily engaged to Jonathan. However, Glen’s romance status with Gigi is still unknown.

What Sydney and Glen Have Said About Their Onscreen Chemistry

While appearing at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon in April 2023, Sydney and Glen gushed about their movie and even revealed that the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actress has a nickname for the Devotion actor.

“We love seeing ourselves on the big screen,” Glen playfully said, while Sydney quipped, “Oh please, Top Gun,” referring to his highly successful 2022 actions film starring Tom Cruise.

After Glen told the audience, “I love it when she calls me that,” Sydney joked, “I actually thought you were Tom Cruise, though.”