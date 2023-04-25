Growing the family? Country sensation Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin have won over the hearts of fans after she announced they secretly tied the knot in February 2019. The untraditional celebrity couple has brought fans along their relationship on social media and now fans are questioning if they’re ready to have a baby. Keep reading to find out if Miranda Lambert is pregnant and what she’s said about having kids.

Is Miranda Lambert Pregnant?

The “Bluebird” songstress has not announced she is pregnant as of publication.

However, a source told Life & Style in March 2020 that Miranda and Brendan were “eager to start a family” more than one year after their private nuptials.

Courtesy of Miranda Lambert:Instagram

Almost two years later, a source told Us Weekly that the Texas native was “recently trying to get pregnant.”

“She and Brendan decided after their third wedding anniversary, they would start trying. Miranda is thrilled and Brendan has always wanted to [have kids with her],” a source told the outlet in February 2022.

Does Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Have Kids?

The former N.Y.P.D. police officer shares a son, Landon, with ex Kaihla Rettinger, who was born in November 2018.

Bendan’s son was born three days after he met Miranda on the set of Good Morning America and the Pistol Annies group member embraced her stepson ever since and has created a special bond together.

“Miranda’s such a caring, nurturing loving person, and that side of her personality really shines through when she’s with Landon,” a source told Life & Style in March 2020. “She enjoys singing to him and Landon is now at an age where he tries to sing along with her!”

What Has Miranda Lambert Said About Having Kids?

The Grammy Award-winner has not publicly commented on having children, but she ​has shared her output of love for her stepson!

Miranda and Brendan have properties in New York, where Landon lives, and on her farm in Tennessee.

The powerhouse vocalist even deemed her living situation as “the best of both worlds” during a November 2019 interview with Extra.

“We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then, we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance,” Miranda gushed. “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full. So, this is a whole new journey. It’s great. My stepson is amazing.”