Actor Bill Hader has dated some of Hollywood’s most beloved women over the years, but has kept his romantic relationships out of the spotlight. The former Saturday Night Live star definitely has a taste for women with humor as he is currently dating comedian Ali Wong. Years before their romance, however, Bill was once a married man.

The Superbad actor tied the knot with his ex-wife, Maggie Carey, in 2006 and welcomed three children during their marriage. Bill and the film director expanded their family in 2009 when their eldest daughter Hannah was born and again three years later when they welcomed their daughter ​Harper. The pair’s youngest child, daughter Hayley, joined her parents and siblings in 2014.

After more than a decade of marriage, Bill and Maggie ended their marriage. The Pineapple Express actor filed for divorce in 2017, and their separation was finalized the following year.

Although they ended their longtime romantic relationship, Bill revealed to Variety ​in 2019 that he “is friends with ​his ex-wife”.

The Barry star’s next public relationship was with The O.C. actress Rachel Bilson in 2019 and they even made their stunning red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes. They ​were together for a short period before he went on to date Pitch Perfect’s Anna Kendrick.

Anna had met Bill’s daughter before they started dating when they costarred in the 2019 holiday film Noelle – and she couldn’t help but gush over the girls.

“Bill Hader’s kids came to visit the set, and that was so magical to see them, like, skate everywhere. I was just like, ‘This is … it’s magic,’” Anna said during a 2019 appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

After dating in private for a year, a source confirmed to Us Weekly ​in February 2022 that Bill and Anna were a couple, claiming that they “clicked right away.” At the time, the insider revealed that the ​they were “flying under the radar and enjoying the simple things — as opposed to [doing] anything too flashy.”

The insider noted that Bill and Anna liked to do “normal stuff.” “They hike, watch movies, hang with friends and enjoy weekend trips away,” the source said.

The two called it quits after one year together.

Now, Bill is dating Ali after reportedly having a former fling in 2022. However, neither the Beef actress nor the Trainwreck actor has publicly commented on their romance.

