Kids in her future? Sydney Sweeney revealed that she “always wanted to be a young mom” amid her engagement to Jonathan Davino.

In her The Hollywood Reporter cover story, the Euphoria actress, 24, got candid about her newfound fame, money and her future, which led to a discussion about kids. “I want to have a family,” Sydney — who didn’t comment on her current relationship status during the interview — told the publication in the article released on Wednesday, July 27.

“I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” the HBO star explained. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

While Sydney keep her relationship history out of the public eye, the actress was spotted with a ring on that finger in photo obtained by TMZ in February of this year. A then source confirmed to Life & Style that the actress “just got engaged” to Jonathan. “He’s super chill and worships the ground Sydney walks on,” the insider added at the time.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest,” the Handmaid’s Tale actress told Cosmopolitan in February while talking about her romantic history. “I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, ‘Oh no, I’m shining too bright, and I need to step back.’”

She continued, “I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day.”

While she’s looking for happiness in a relationship, Sydney also hopes for financial stability.

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in Wednesday’s interview. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

Sydney explained, “They don’t pay actors like they used to, and with streamers, you no longer get residuals. The established stars still get paid, but I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager. I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

Despite her success, the White Lotus star is still having trouble coping with fame.

“I can feel my bubble of who I can talk to and share intimate things with and have relationships shrinking, shrinking, shrinking,” she shared. “You’ll write about this and people won’t believe what I say. And that’s really, really hard.”