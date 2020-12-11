Um, whoops? Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley called fiancé Dale Moss her “husband” in an Instagram video on Thursday, December 10.

“There’s nothing I love more than grocery shopping with my husband,” the former season 16 leading lady, 39, said while walking around New York City with the former football player, 32.

She later corrected herself and wrote, “Slip of the tongue! We aren’t married!”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Life & Style exclusively broke the news in July that Clare wanted to “quit” season 16 because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale just 12 days into filming. The South Dakota native popped the question shortly after, and they are now engaged.

Although the pair haven’t walked down the aisle (yet), they are making big moves in their relationship. On November 20, the hairstylist revealed the duo were “house hunting.” She did not divulge where they were looking, but the future Mr. and Mrs. are currently bi-coastal.

Clare resides in her hometown of Sacramento while Dale has lived in New York City for the past few years. It appears the athlete has been looking at new digs for him and his future wife in the Big Apple.

On November 11, the New York Post reported the former contestant was spotted checking out homes with Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant. Dale reportedly toured a $6.5 million, eight-story unit in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan. The reality realtor divulged to the publication the reality couple “both really want outdoor space.”

Clare and Dale’s whirlwind romance shocked viewers, but many people believe they are in it for the long haul. Bachelor host Chris Harrison revealed to Life & Style his thoughts about the longevity of the couple’s romance.

“Maybe I’m a hopeless romantic and I’m cheesy ’cause I’ve been doing this for a long time, but I am of the belief that why not support them?” the ABC host said. “Right now, I know they are head over heels in love. I can tell you that. I haven’t seen anything to the contrary.”

Time will tell what’s next for Clare and Dale, but it sounds like the leading lady is ready to get hitched!