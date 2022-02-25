Bachelor star Clayton Echard chose Gabby Windey as one of season 26’s finalists. So, countless fans of the series are wondering: Do they get engaged in the finale?

Keep reading for season 26 finale spoilers about Clayton, Gabby and who he gives the final rose to!

Clayton’s final choice is not known yet. But Gabby, 32, will reportedly be in the final three alongside costars Susie Evans and Rachel Recchia, according to Reality Steve. They all take a trip to Iceland with the Missouri native for overnight dates.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens between Gabby and Clayton, but there’s a chance that she finds her happily ever after with him.

This isn’t the first time the ICU nurse has dated a member of the Bachelor Nation, though. Gabby previously went out with Bachelorette alumni Blake Horstmann and Dean Unglert.

Blake even dished about his and Dean’s past relationships with the Colorado native in October 2021.

Courtesy of Gabby Windey/Instagram

“I didn’t know Dean until obviously, like, 2018, but Gabby was a good friend of one of my very good friends from college, they were roommates,” the Bachelorette season 14 runner-up said on the “Behind the Rose” podcast. “I met Gabby long before I was on The Bachelorette, like, I want to say maybe 2015 or 2016 … And Dean, I don’t know how it came up, but one time, me and Dean were sitting there and he mentioned Gabby — and I was like, ‘How do you know Gabby?’ And he was like, ‘Dude, she was, like, my girl in college, you know, we were in love and blah blah.”

Although Gabby moved on from both men, Blake had nothing but positive words about his ex-girlfriend.

“She’s fun. She has a very outgoing personality, very loud, like, when she walks into a room, you know she’s in a room,” he added, before mentioning she also has “a lot of friends.” As for Clayton, Blake briefly touched on what he thought would happen between the former football player and the former Denver Broncos cheerleader.

“You never know if the lead is going to be into something like that [personality],” Blake said. “You never know if they like the more shy, quiet type or they like the loud, outgoing type … So if Clayton’s into that, I see her getting hometowns, for sure. She’s a beautiful woman. … They’re gonna have the football player, cheerleader story line.”

Sure enough, Gabby’s ex was right as she did, indeed, score one of the hometown dates with Clayton. However, a preview for the Monday, February 28, episode revealed some potential doom for the pair.

During a sneak peek, Gabby’s grandfather didn’t hesitate to express how “full of s—t” he thinks Clayton is.

“Clayton is not good enough for Gabriela, I don’t give a damn about anything else,” he added. In an even worse part of the teaser, Gabby was seen running out of her house crying during the hometown date.

Whatever happens during the upcoming episode, fans might finally learn whether Gabby will make it to the finale.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.