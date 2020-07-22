Making it work. Kelly Clarkson’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, responded to the singer’s divorce petition. Both Kelly, 38, and Brandon, 43, are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children, River, 5, and Remington, 4, according to court documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday, July 21.

The “Since You’ve Been Gone” artist filed for divorce on June 4, as per court documents obtained by Life & Style. Kelly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and both parties listed “to be determined” as the date of separation. In her petition, Kelly asked the court to deny any request for spousal support and enforce their prenuptial agreement.

While the pair, who tied the knot in October 2013, had a strong marriage for many years, things took a turn while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic at their family’s “Vintage Valley” ranch in Montana.

“They haven’t been getting along for a while and clashed on so many levels,” a source previously told Life & Style. “They’ve grown apart over the years and being in lockdown together heightened their problems.”

The American Idol winner “took out her frustration” and “terrible mood” on Brandon during isolation, leading him to “get out of the house” and “escape her rants” as much as possible, the insider continued.

The talent manager did “his best to keep the peace” by looking after River and Remington, as well as cooking and cleaning the house. However, Kelly “couldn’t take it anymore,” the source added, noting the talk show host “hated having to self-isolate.”

Just six months prior to filing for divorce, Kelly and Brandon’s relationship seemed to be in a healthy place. During a December 2019 interview with season 14 winner of The Voice, Brynn Cartelli, Kelly couldn’t help but gush over the pair’s sex life.



“I was single for many years, so … I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed,” the Grammy winner laughed during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Based on Kelly’s social media posts, she’s continuing to focus on her children and career. “This year has been challenging, overwhelming and sometimes, it feels like hope is lost, but I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans and doing amazing things and keeping hope alive,” she wrote in a tweet on Wednesday, July 22.

