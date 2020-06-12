Mama’s girl! Kelly Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose, is the singer’s mini-me, and it’s so precious. Her firstborn, whom she shares with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, turned 6 on June 12 and has had so many cute moments over the years.

The celebrity kiddo has shown her spunky side from guest-hosting her mom’s talk show to appearing in the music video for “Heartbeat Song.” Even her middle name, Rose, is in honor of her maternal grandmother’s maiden name.

The American Idol alum has shared tons of hilarious moments of her outspoken daughter, including when River had a major crush on Coldplay’s frontman.

So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song Yellow. She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her but she will have none of it, she is determined 😂🤣 #RiverRose #Yellow #Lello pic.twitter.com/6MvgeSSVoN — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 8, 2018

“So my daughter wants to marry Chris Martin and is obsessed with his song ‘Yellow,’” the Voice coach captioned a video of River saying she wanted to “kiss” the musician. “She wants to marry the boy in the video, which I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her. But, she will have none of it. She is determined.”

Kelly adores being a mom to River and her son, Remington, but sadly, her marriage to Brandon Blackstock did not last. The “Already Gone” singer filed for divorce from the music manager on June 4 and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, Life & Style confirmed. Brandon also has two teenage kids, Savannah and Seth, whom he shares with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

It seems the change in routine amid the coronavirus pandemic may have played a role in their uncoupling. Kelly “hated having to self-isolate” with Brandon, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “They haven’t been getting along for a while and clashed on so many levels.” The celebrity duo would have celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary in October.

Of course, their breakup didn’t happen overnight. “They’ve grown apart over the years and being in lockdown together heightened their problems,” added the source.

Although Kelly and Brandon are going their separate ways, they’ll have their kids to keep them busy. The “Stronger” artist joked that River is already calling the shots. “She will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone,” the “Breakaway” singer previously told People. “She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome.”

Keep scrolling to see River Rose’s cutest photos through the years!