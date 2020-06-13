Kelly Clarkson Spotted Out for 1st Time After Filing for Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock

Life goes on. Singer Kelly Clarkson was spotted walking her dog in her Los Angeles neighborhood just one day after Life & Style confirmed she filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock. The American Idol winner, 38, rocked a green shirt and polka-dotted overalls as she took her pup, Henry, around the block in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Kelly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split in court documents filed on June 11. The Texas native and the music manager got married in 2013 and would have been celebrating their seventh anniversary this October. The former flames share two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington.

It seems their split was a long time coming. An insider told Life & Style exclusively the “Miss Independent” singer “hated having to self-isolate” with Brandon. “They haven’t been getting along for a while and clashed on so many levels,” the source added. “They’ve grown apart over the years and being in lockdown together heightened their problems.”

According to the insider, the Grammy Award winner “took out her frustration” and “terrible mood” on her estranged husband while quarantining together. Her behavior forced him to “get out of the house” and “escape her rants” as often as he could.

Kelly has been candid about the state of her marriage in the past — especially noting there are “always things you’re working on” in a longterm partnership.

“If I sat here and told you that everything was perfect, that’d be a damn lie in anybody’s relationship. But you have to work at it,” the CMA Award winner during a Facebook Live broadcast with her sister, Alyssa, in November 2018.

She also revealed they didn’t always have the easiest time communicating. Kelly noted she and her husband are “both very passionate.” While that comes in handy in other areas of your love life, the songwriter explained it can be “difficult” when you’re trying to talk things out. “If you come in heated, you come in hot,” she said. “You just want to yell, you don’t want to figure it out.”

So far, neither Kelly nor Brandon have commented on the split — but we wish both parties all the best as they move forward with their lives.