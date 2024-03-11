RHOC's Shannon Beador ‘Skipped’ Oscars Party To Avoid Ex John

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador planned on attending an Academy Awards afterparty, but a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that she “skipped out” to avoid ex-boyfriend John Janssen and his girlfriend, Alexis Bellino.

“Vicki [Gunvalson] told everyone Shannon couldn’t make it tonight as she mysteriously got on the tip sheet but said it had nothing to do with John and Alexis coming. That is not true,” the insider told Life & Style at DirectTV’s Streaming With the Stars hosted by Rob Lowe on Sunday, March 10. “Shannon didn’t want to come because they were coming. Shannon isn’t handling the split well despite what others are saying. It’s hard for her to see Alexis and John together and decided it was best to skip out.”

Fans watched the development and demise of the reality star and John’s relationship after fans were introduced to him during RHOC season 15. In fact, Shannon’s costars questioned her happiness during the most recent season 17, and John, 60, broke up with her shortly after filming.

“We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating,” Shannon, 59, told People in January 2023. “We have a connection that’s unlike anything I’ve ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I’ll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives.”

Getty

The Bravo star didn’t handle the breakup well and fell into a downward spiral. Shannon was arrested in September 2023 after she hit a house in Newport Beach with her car and fled the scene, Life & Style confirmed at the time.

To make matters worse, John not only ​re-entered the dating pond, but he moved on with Shannon’s former (and soon-to-be current) RHOC costar Alexis, 47. The cherry on top? Alexis’ ex-husband, Jim Bellino, sued Shannon for defamation. The Shannon’s Patio founder won the case, but it came with a hefty financial price.

“John knows Shannon’s history with Alexis. He knows they’re not on good terms. It makes Shannon sick to think that this man that she confided in and shared so many special moments with is now cozying up to someone she considers an enemy,” a ​separate source close to Shannon exclusively told Life & Style in January.

Fans will see the outcome of the messy love triangle in the upcoming season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County as Alexis will rejoin the cast as “a friend” after her season 8 exit.