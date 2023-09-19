Tamra Judge emotionally reacted to her friend Shannon Beador’s DUI and hit and run arrest.

“I feel like I’m going to throw up,” Tamra, 56, said during the Monday, September 18, episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast with Teddi Mellencamp and Cynthia Bailey..

After admitting she “didn’t think it was true” at first, the Real Housewives of Orange County star said, “I talked to Shannon yesterday, she didn’t say a word to me — nothing.”

Tamra then noted that Shannon, 59, was “extremely quiet” during a conference call for their show, Tres Amigas, which also stars Vicki Gunvalson.

“She said, ‘It’s been a rough couple of days,’ and that’s all she told me,” she recalled about the conversation. “All I’m seeing is what’s in the press. I’m shook.”

Shannon was arrested on Saturday, September 16, after she allegedly hit a house in Newport Beach, California, with her car and fled the scene, Life & Style can confirm. The Bravo star continued to drive before she parked her vehicle in the middle of the street.

She was taken into custody when authorities found her walking nearby with her dog, Archie. After realizing she was intoxicated, police seized her car as part of an investigation into the matter.

Shannon was released Sunday, September 17, after she posted $2,500 bail and submitted a written promise to appear in court. Her lawyer, Mike Fell, said she is “extremely apologetic and remorseful.”

“We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions,” he added in a statement, according to multiple reports.

Shannon has not publicly addressed the incident since being released.

While discussing the situation, Tamra admitted she initially thought the headlines were a lie after Shannon didn’t respond to her costars’ texts about the arrest.

“This is life-changing,” the longtime reality star said. “I feel bad for her, and I’m just happy nobody got hurt.”

However, Teddi, 42, wasn’t as sympathetic and said Shannon should have paid for an Uber instead of getting behind the wheel after having a few drinks. “There is absolutely no reason in this day and age to ever drink and drive,” she insisted. “I will not even have one drink and get into the car because you don’t know how an alcoholic beverage is going to hit you.”

Cynthia, 56, also had a message for Shannon and encouraged her to “stay strong.”