Tamra Judge is no stranger to plastic surgery and the Real Housewives of Orange County star has been open about what procedures she’s undergone.

In 2017, Tamra had a facelift, which she documented via Instagram with behind-the-scenes photos. The Bravolebrity shared the results of a lower facelift and eyelid tuck, which was performed by plastic surgeon Dr. Milind Ambe.

“Yes I was scared s–tless! But I’ve seen Dr. Ambe’s work on my mom and knew I was in good hands. I wanted a very natural look and it’s exactly what he’s known for,” she wrote in a July 2017 Instagram post. “Today it’s been 17 days and I feel great, my neck is still stiff, and my ears and jawline are slightly swollen and numb. That will all change in a few weeks.”

Tamra had no regrets about her mini makeover. “I’m open and honest about it because I want women to know that everyone gets old even people on TV and there is nothing wrong with growing old gracefully if that’s what you want … It’s just not for me,” she jokingly added. “I like to keep it real!”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live after the results settled in, Tamra revealed she underwent the procedures after losing a lot of body fat, which caused her skin to become droopy.

“[I] feel like you look like a cabbage patch kid [with fillers], so I say pull it, don’t plump it,” she explained. “So, two weeks ago I went and had a little tuck. Andy, this is my 10-year anniversary of being on the show. I’m taking it back to season 3,” the reality star gushed to host Andy Cohen. about the year she started on RHOC.

The mother of four underwent surgery on December 29, 2022, for a corrective abdominoplasty, which fixed the placement of her belly button which had been off-center and damaged after a 2012 hernia surgery.

“I could have died. And it basically left me with no belly button,” Tamra told People about the tummy tuck procedure, adding it was “one of the most painful things I’ve ever done in my life.”

“God knows I’ve gone under the knife before, but recovering from this has been worse than anything I’ve ever done,” she added.

In 2021, Tamra had her breast implants removed after developing breast implant illness (BII). “Implants and capsules removed. Feeling tired and a little sore as expected. I’m pretty sure not working out will be the hardest part for me,” the Bravo star captioned a July 2021 Instagram photo. “I know it sounds crazy, but I woke up today with rosy cheeks, no sinus congestion and happy thoughts. I’m hoping I will continue to see health improvements as the weeks go on.”

The Glendale, California, native told fans the month prior that she was undergoing the surgery after developing “autoimmune issues” saying she was “tired of being tired and inflamed.”

