Not bad at all! Tristan Thompson is financially secure, and his earnings prove it. The basketball player has an estimated net worth of $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The athlete hit the big time in 2011 when he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers after only one year playing college basketball for the Texas Longhorns. The Toronto-born dude played for the Cavs for nine years and raked in an annual salary of about $15 million.

Mark Duncan/AP/Shutterstock

In 2015, he signed a five-year contract with the Ohio-based team worth $82 million, following four months of negotiations. Cleveland is probably glad they ponied up the money for Tristan, though, because the Cavs took the NBA championship the following year.

In 2020, he relocated to the east coast after agreeing to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Boston Celtics, which means his “annual average salary” will be around $9,489,450, according to SportRac.

The NBA star also dabbles in modeling, which serves as a lucrative side hustle, and previously sported looks for the GQxNeimanMarcus collab.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Clearly, Tristan is doing pretty well, which means he gets to spoil his kids all he wants. He has son Prince Thompson, whom he welcomed with ex Jordan Craig in 2016. He also shares daughter True Thompson with off-and-on girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

Tristan and Khloé welcomed their little girl in April 2018, just as his first cheating scandal erupted. The couple worked it out and got back together shortly after. However, things went downhill less than a year later when he cheated again, but this time it was with former family friend Jordyn Woods.

That seemed to be the last straw for Khloé because they immediately broke up and stayed separated until their reunion in July 2020. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to get back with him because he “promised her he’s a changed man,” a source revealed to In Touch after their reconciliation. “She’s always loved him and always will.”

Now that Tristan and Khloé have joined forces again, it’s quite possible they may welcome baby No. 2 in the future. During a SiriusXM interview in July 2020, she revealed she would love to have more kids.

Well, they both have the means for it so we’ll have to see what happens!