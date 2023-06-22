Khloé Kardashian has dated a few very special men over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum dated NBA players to rappers to radio jockeys. Her most recent breakup was with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a daughter named True and a son, whose name has not yet been announced.

The pair had a rocky on-and-off relationship since 2016 and parted ways for good in 2021 after news of his paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols broke in December of that year.

“Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the Chicago Bulls player wrote via his Instagram Stories in early January 2022. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Tristan wrote in an apology via Instagram on January 3. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He then took a moment to apologize to the Hulu personality in a separate Story.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he continued. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

An insider previously revealed to In Touch that the Kardashian clan “rallied around” Khloé’s decision to “move on” from the basketball player.

All members of the Kar-Jenner brood “agree” that “it’s time to let Tristan go,” the source added. “As much as they love Tristan, and thought he would eventually come around and commit,” they have shown Khloé full support in her choice to end the relationship.

The reality star opened up about Tristan during part two of the KUWTK reunion special in 2021.

“You know, Tristan and I definitely are not perfect,” she explained at the time. “But it’s also like Kourtney [Kardashian] said, I get when you open up your personal life to so many people too, you hear so much outside noise as well.”

The Revenge Body star was also married at one point to former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom. Their relationship and subsequent divorce was featured heavily on the family’s reality show with the duo even starring in their own 2011 spinoff, Khloé and Lamar.

During a June 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé reflected on dating after she spoke to Michele Morrone at a Milan Fashion Week event.

“He’s a very handsome man but I had no idea who he was. We were talking before the show and he’s like, ‘I have two kids and they are in Lebanon.’” Khloé explained. “And I said, ‘That is nice. I have two kids. My daughter is 4 and my son is still an infant.”

She continued, “So he was like, ‘You look great.’ And I said, ‘Oh, I didn’t [give birth to] the baby. It was a surrogate. … And it was so f—king weird.’ He said, ‘I love you because you are so not PC [politically correct].”

After joking that Michele likely thought she was “nuts,” Khloé added, “It is too easy to make people uncomfortable. ‘So how is your dad?’ ‘Which one? One is dead and one turned into a girl,’” she said, referring to Caitlyn Jenner‘s transition.

Scroll through the gallery for details on her past relationships.