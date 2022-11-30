Sharing his side. Love Is Blind star SK Alagbada denies cheating on former fiancée Raven Ross with TikTok personality Hannah Beth Style, exclusively telling Life & Style that his relationship with Hannah was not official.

“All the allegations about me cheating are false,” SK, 34, tells Life & Style. “At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex … The situation between Hannah and I was never formal.”

Cheating allegations against SK first came to light on November 14 after another woman shared a since-deleted TikTok video of her conversations with the Netflix star after having met on the dating app Hinge, conversations SK claims “happened earlier this year.”

“A lot of people have misconceptions about the timeline of our relationship,” the Nigeria native tells Life & Style, adding that he and Raven “were not dating” at the time. “When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman.”

“The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again,” he says. “People don’t realize that.”

Days later, Hannah Beth took to the social media site to share her experience with the UC Berkeley student, calling him her “ex.”

“When your ex takes you to Europe and talks about getting back together, but on the trip you find out he has a fiancée from a reality show he did on Netflix, but then he tells you it’s all fake and for the [money],” she wrote across a since-deleted TikTok video of herself which she shared on November 19. The video was widely shared by other users across TikTok and Twitter.

Despite announcing they were back together during the season 3 reunion on November 9, SK and Raven, 29, ultimately split. The Pilates instructor shared the news via Instagram on November 20.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time,” she shared on her Story.

“Thank you for following our love story and believing in us,” she continued. “This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Hannah Beth Style did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.