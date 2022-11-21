It’s over. Love Is Blind star Raven Ross confirmed that she and Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada split amid ongoing cheating allegations.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways. Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time,” Raven, 29, began via Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 20.

“Thank you for following our love story and believing in us,” she continued. “This journey has forever shaped our lives and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything.”

Raven Ross/Instagram

The former couple met during the Netflix series’ third season. However, they didn’t get married on the show. Fans were shocked when SK, 34, said “no” to tying the knot with Raven once at the altar. However, once filming came to an end, the pair rekindle their romance, announcing their reconciliation during the Love Is Blind reunion special.

“I think Raven and I’s story, the way it was portrayed on the show, I kind of feel bad watching it, especially from the perspective of the audience, because a lot of our love story wasn’t completely told in the way it was portrayed [sic],” he said at the time. “The narrative focused a lot more on some other subjects and some other incidents in the show.”

While it seemed like things were great between Raven and SK, cheating allegations surfaced earlier this month. On November 14, a woman shared a since-deleted TikTok video claiming that she had a relationship with SK since April, after they had met on the Hinge dating app. The now-viral video showed alleged text messages between the woman and SK, showing that the most recent messages were from June.

Days later, a second woman — Hannah Beth Style on TikTok — came forward and alleged that SK has been cheating on Raven. Claiming that she and SK started a relationship in 2019.

“When your ex takes you to Europe and talks about getting back together, but on the trip you find out he has a fiancée from a reality show he did on Netflix, but then he tells you it’s all fake and for the [money],” she claimed in a TikTok video. “So, you say you’ll believe him if you get to meet this fake fiancée, but that never happens. And now, you’re waiting for him to be exposed as the actual villain instead of this phony angel he portrayed himself as.”

At first, Raven seemingly addressed the allegations, saying “rumors are rumors” in a TikTok Live.

SK, Raven and his alleged ex did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.