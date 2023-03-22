Moving on? Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady shocked the world when they announced they had finalized their divorce in October 2022 after more than 13 years of marriage. But the supermodel wasn’t going to sulk, she seemingly moved on with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente following their split. Keep reading to find out who Gisele is currently dating.

Why Did Gisele and Tom Split?

Split rumors had been swirling for months about the Brazil native and the NFL quarterback after Tom decided to un-retire from the NFL in April 2022.

The Super Bowl MVP had previously opened up about how his career had caused a strain on their marriage, telling Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show that Gisele felt he wasn’t doing his “part for the family.”

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,’” he said in August 2020. “She’s sitting there going, ‘Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’”

Forty days after announcing his retirement in February 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneer decided he had one more season left to give, but just six months later the couple would announce their divorce.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom wrote via his Instagram Stories on October 28. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. … We arrive at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.”

Gisele, for her part, called the decision “painful and difficult.”

Who Is Gisele Bundchen Dating Now?

Following their split, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel was spotted vacationing in Costa Rica with Joaquim and her two children in November 2022.

“They’ve been close for a while and did a photo shoot together last year,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “They did keep in touch, and he was a shoulder to lean on amid the divorce.”

While the rumor mill was working overtime, the insider added that the two were simply “long-time” friends. However, just four months later, rumors began circulating that Gisele had another new man in her life, billionaire Jeffrey Soffer.

“I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she told Vanity Fair in March 2023. “I have zero relationship with him in any way,” she added of the real estate developer, who happens to be good friends with her ex-husband.

Gisele continued, “I wouldn’t be with his friend. I wouldn’t be with this guy. They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money – it’s ridiculous.”

Who Else Has Gisele Bundchen Dated?

Prior to her marriage, Gisele was linked to many A-list stars, including Leonardo Dicaprio. The couple dated from 1999 until their split in 2005. More than a decade after their split, the brunette beauty opened up about feeling lonely in their relationship.

“I had been smoking cigarettes, drinking a bottle of wine and three mocha Frappuccinos every day, and I gave up everything in one day. I thought, if this stuff is in any way the cause of this pain in my life, it’s gotta go,” she told People in 2018. “Everyone who crosses our path is a teacher; they come into our lives to show us something about ourselves. And I think that’s what he was. What is good versus bad? I honor him for what he was.”