These Former Nickelodeon Stars Love Rocking a Bikini! See Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande and More Swimsuit Photos

Aging gracefully! These former Nickelodeon actresses are still killing it, and their bikini photos prove it. While they’ve all moved on from the network, Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice and more well-known names have nabbed some major roles in Hollywood — not to mention kicked off successful singing careers.

Other than her newfound status as a Netflix rom-com superstar, Victoria, for one, is also a fitness junkie.

“I love taking classes to switch it up, so I’ll do a dancing class or a twerk class,” the former Victorious star told Health in 2015. “It’s actually a really great workout. After 10 minutes of twerking, your thighs and your butt feel it right away. But it’s so much fun. You feel free. It’s like, ‘Who cares? I’m twerking!'”

While working out is considered self-care, Victoria is also a huge meditation guru.

“I try to meditate every day. It’s important to take that time, even if it’s just 10 minutes, to block everything out and get grounded again,” she told the publication. “And I love to lie on my hammock and read things that are inspirational and motivational, whether it’s a self-help book or an autobiography.”

Just like her former costar, Ariana also loves a fitness moment. However, her regimen only featured two moves: Walking Lunges and Glute Bridges.

“For the longest time, I was like, ‘How is this so effective?’ But I feel better when I’m moving around a lot,” the “Thank U, Next” songstress explained to SELF in September 2017. “I could do a really hard workout and sit around all day, and not feel as good if I’m constantly moving.”

It’s safe to say that Ariana is constantly moving, and whatever she’s doing, it’s working. However, during the same interview, the Sam & Cat alum stressed that every body is beautiful — no matter what they look like!

“There are so many different types of beautiful,” she shared. “You are beautiful today if you have 10 cupcakes, you’re beautiful tomorrow if you do a juice cleanse. You are beautiful because of who you are. Do whatever you need to to feel good, but the human you are is so important.”

