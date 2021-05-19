Family of three? Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, “can’t wait to start a family” following their secret nuptials last weekend, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They love kids.”

According to the insider, the “Imagine” singer, 27, is “checking off her bucket list items one by one.” Ariana “just married the man of her dreams and the next thing on her list is becoming a mom,” says the source. “Her plan has always been to become a young mother and Dalton is completely on board.”

The former Nickelodeon star “wants to start having babies right away,” the insider adds. “She‘s always said she wanted to have two kids, a boy and a girl, before she turned 30, so she’s right on track.”

Ariana and Dalton, 25, announced their engagement in December 2020 after less than a year of dating. “Forever [and] then some,” the Grammy Award-winner captioned an Instagram post at the time featuring several sweet photos of the pair, as well as her massive diamond ring.

“Ariana’s two-stone ring appears to feature a 5 to 7-carat oval diamond offset next to 5 to 6-millimeter pearl set on a simple white gold or platinum band,” Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth’s SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion, revealed to Life & Style that month. As for the price tag, Money estimated Ariana’s engagement ring is worth “between approximately $300,000 to 350,000.”

Although Dalton doesn’t work in show business, he still makes a good living for himself as a real estate agent. In fact, that’s how he and Ariana first met. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida native’s team hired Dalton to find Ariana a new home in Los Angeles.

“When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him,” a source told Us Weekly in August 2020. “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met.”

Prior to Dalton, Ariana was engaged to Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson. However, the pair called it quits in October 2018 after just five months together.