While it’s been years since Victorious stopped airing new episodes, the Nickelodeon series still has many fans — including Kourtney Kardashian and her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, is especially a fan of Ariana Grande‘s character, Cat Valentine, and she made sure to let the 26-year-old singer know.

The sweet exchange started after Ariana shared a heartwarming message in honor of the show’s 10-year anniversary on Thursday, March 26. “[I] just want to say how grateful I will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life,” the “God Is a Woman” artist wrote. “I couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. I really loved playing Cat Valentine (even though sometimes people think I actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me until I die).”

Instagram

Kourtney then commented, “We watch Cat Valentine daily over here. And I thought that was your real voice.” Ariana playfully replied, “Blocking you.” LOL. It doesn’t come as a total surprise that Kourtney is an Ariana stan. Let’s not forget the Poosh founder dressed up as the pop star for Halloween in October 2018, and it was iconic.

It’s obvious Kourt is a cool mom. However, sometimes she has to be the strict parent and put her foot down with the kids.

“When no one is listening to me, that causes a moment,” the brunette beauty told Health in an interview published in March. “Especially if you’re on a time crunch and trying to get out the door. I don’t always have as much patience as I’d like. But I try to remember, ‘It’s not that big of a deal, it’s fine; we’re going to get there.’ It’s about letting go of the plan — it doesn’t always work out!”

Most recently, Kourt punished her eldest son, Mason, by deleting his secret Instagram account after he went live and revealed that his aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t back together. Good parenting!