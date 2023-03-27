She’s talented! Cynthia Erivo may be staring alongside Ariana Grande in the film adaptation of Wicked, but the actress has been making a name for herself over the years.

The London-born actress made her stage debut in the Marine Parade in 2010 before adding film and TV to her resume in 2015. Since then, she’s become a major standout in Harriet, Luther: The Fallen Sun, Genius, The Color Purple on Broadway and more.

“Being powerful is every day finding what the most authentic version of yourself is that day and sticking with it, not allowing other people’s perception of who you are or what you are sway you. How you feel about yourself — that’s powerful for me,” Cynthia told Shape in March 2023, discussing herself and the characters she plays. “Where most people see power, I see vulnerability.”

Where Is Cynthia Erivo From?

The songstress was born on January 8, 1987, in Stockwell, London, England, and she’s always dreamed of stardom.

“I’m just open to anything that lets me be as creative as possible and teaches me something that I already know,” the Tony Award winner told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2021. “What makes me happiest is probably being able to do the thing I love the most. The work I do doesn’t really ever feel like work. It’s something that I’ve been dreaming about since I was a kid. … Sometimes I’m in disbelief that it is all happening.”

After dropping out of college, Cynthia attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, which kicked off her career.

Cynthia Ervio’s Awards

Other than playing some major roles, the star has already racked up some major nominations and awards wins.

In 2019, she garnered two Academy Award nominations for Best Actress and Best Original Song. She’s also been nominated for an Emmy, BAFTA, multiple Golden Globe, Grammy and SAG Awards. In 2016, she won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical as Celie in The Color Purple. The following year, Cynthia took home a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album for the same musical, role which she told Harper’s Bazaar, “changed her life.”

What Is Cynthia Erivo’s Net Worth?

The former Broadway star’s estimated net worth is $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Cynthia Erivo’s Solo Music

Cynthia’s debut album, Ch. 1 Vs. 1, was released in September 2021. But when it comes to creating another batch of solo songs, the Genius star told Shape that she “wants to make sure that [Wicked] has me wholly before I jump into creating music.” When it comes to creating something with her name on it, she “never gave less than 100 percent to anything that I put my hands on.”