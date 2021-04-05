See What Your Favorite Stars Wore to the 2021 SAG Awards: Photos of Kaley Cuoco, Cynthia Erivo and More

Everything about the 2021 SAG Awards was untraditional, but the stars still came to slay in amazing outfits. From ball gowns to bright colors, stars like Kaley Cuoco, Cynthia Erivo, Mindy Kaling and Helen Mirren let their fashion shine.

The 27th annual awards show, which was kept virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic, was pre-taped and aired on Sunday, April 4, on TNT and TBS. Surprisingly, the ceremony was kept extremely short at just one hour, and there was no host for the big event.

Filming the show ahead of time allowed producers to keep it short and sweet. “Doing all the pre-taping allows us to shape the narrative and really get to the best stuff that the actors say and the most interesting interviews. And it’s packed full,” executive producer Todd Milliner previously told The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re usually the shortest awards show on TV,” added fellow EP Kathy Connell. “And this year, we’re really going to be the shortest. We didn’t know what the year would bring in terms of where we would be in COVID, and to pretend that it was a normal year was just wrong. And we are the union, so we wanted our members to be protected. In some instances, our members are in production bubbles, [so] we wanted to make sure we weren’t going to do anything that would prevent them from [working].”

As far as the winners list, many of the same projects that received accolades during the Golden Globes popped back up. Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 now has major Oscars buzz after taking home the SAG award for best ensemble cast, which is a top honor from the Screen Actors Guild’s, equivalent to a best picture award. Last year, Parasite took home the coveted prize and went on to win the Academy Award for best picture.

During an emotional moment, the late Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a leading role for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. His wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the award on his behalf.

“‘If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind.’ That’s a quote by Chadwick Boseman. Thank you, Screen Actors [Guild]. Thank you, Chad. Thank you,” she said.

Schitt’s Creek and The Crown also continued to sweep in the television categories. However, Jason Sudeikis was not to be outdone, winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso.

